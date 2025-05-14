Accelerating Power Projects: Andhra Pradesh's Race Against Time

In a determined push to bolster Andhra Pradesh's power infrastructure, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has urged vendors to expedite the delivery of essential equipment for key power projects. At a recent review meeting with APGENCO and BHEL, the focus was squarely on accelerating the Polavaram and Lower Sileru projects to meet energy demands.

The Polavaram Hydro Electric Project is poised to be a significant contributor, with an output of 960 megawatts from its 12 Kaplan turbines. Meanwhile, the Lower Sileru Extension Project aims to add two powerful 115 MW units, anticipated to be indispensable during peak demand periods.

State leaders, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar, are closely overseeing the projects' progress. Officials estimate that the Polavaram project could generate substantial revenue, and the Lower Sileru units are pivotal during high-demand periods. The Andhra Pradesh government remains firmly committed to timely project completion.

