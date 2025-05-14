Left Menu

Accelerating Power Projects: Andhra Pradesh's Race Against Time

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has called for the fast-tracking of equipment deliveries for significant power projects. The focus is on timely commissioning of the Polavaram and Lower Sileru projects, crucial for enhancing the state's power infrastructure and meeting future energy demands efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined push to bolster Andhra Pradesh's power infrastructure, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has urged vendors to expedite the delivery of essential equipment for key power projects. At a recent review meeting with APGENCO and BHEL, the focus was squarely on accelerating the Polavaram and Lower Sileru projects to meet energy demands.

The Polavaram Hydro Electric Project is poised to be a significant contributor, with an output of 960 megawatts from its 12 Kaplan turbines. Meanwhile, the Lower Sileru Extension Project aims to add two powerful 115 MW units, anticipated to be indispensable during peak demand periods.

State leaders, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar, are closely overseeing the projects' progress. Officials estimate that the Polavaram project could generate substantial revenue, and the Lower Sileru units are pivotal during high-demand periods. The Andhra Pradesh government remains firmly committed to timely project completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

