Punjab Pioneers Sustainable Farming with Direct Seeding Rice Initiative

The Punjab government has announced an ambitious plan to implement the Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technique on five lakh acres this kharif season. This initiative aims to promote sustainable agriculture and save groundwater.

State Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian encouraged farmers to leverage this eco-friendly method. The government offers financial assistance of ₹1,500 per acre to farmers who adapt to DSR, supported by a budget allocation of ₹40 crore this fiscal year.

The DSR technique not only saves 15-20% of water but also cuts labor costs by ₹3,500 per acre, making it a viable alternative for traditional paddy cultivation. Last year, paddy using the DSR technique was sown over 2.53 lakh acres, a 47% increase from 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)