Sungrow Empowers India's Solar Future with 835 MW Collaboration

Sungrow, a global leader in PV inverter and energy storage solutions, has cemented a landmark agreement to supply Juniper Green Energy with 835 MW of cutting-edge inverters. This strategic partnership is set to bolster India's clean energy transition by significantly expanding solar capacity, aligning with Juniper's ambition of achieving 10 GW by 2030.

The advanced inverters will be deployed across key solar projects in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, chosen for optimal solar resource utilization. The SG320HX-20 String Inverters and SG4400UD-20 Central Inverters promise up to 99% efficiency, even under extreme conditions, ensuring robust and reliable energy generation.

Sungrow's Country Head, Sunil Badesra, underlined the partnership's significance, highlighting its role in enhancing grid stability and energy efficiency. Meanwhile, Juniper Green Energy continues to drive renewable initiatives, backed by AT Capital Group, furthering India's green energy agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)