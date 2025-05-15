Rajasthan Chief Minister Leads Patriotic Tiranga Yatra Amid Tensions with Pakistan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma spearheaded the Tiranga Yatra on Thursday in Jaipur, demonstrating solidarity with the Indian armed forces and backing Operation Sindoor. The initiative aimed to honor the valor of Indian soldiers following a retaliatory strike on Pakistan's terror bases post the Pahalgam attack.

Expressing deep admiration, Sharma said, "Our soldiers dispelled fears post the Pahalgam attack by precisely targeting terror hubs." He lauded PM Narendra Modi's leadership in directing the military actions and honored martyred soldiers.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the central government's crucial role, praising PM Modi and his Cabinet. Commending India's precise military strategy, he urged public participation in the Yatra. The BJP's nationwide campaign seeks to recognize operational triumphs like Operation Sindoor, with the effort continuing until May 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)