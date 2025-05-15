Left Menu

Rajasthan Chief Minister Leads Patriotic Tiranga Yatra Amid Tensions with Pakistan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma led a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur, supporting the Indian armed forces and Operation Sindoor, a military response against terrorist hubs in Pakistan. The nationwide campaign, launched by the BJP, continues until May 23, commemorating India's steadfast defense stance and recent tactical success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:31 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Leads Patriotic Tiranga Yatra Amid Tensions with Pakistan
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma leads Tiranga Yatra in support of Operation Sindoor (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma spearheaded the Tiranga Yatra on Thursday in Jaipur, demonstrating solidarity with the Indian armed forces and backing Operation Sindoor. The initiative aimed to honor the valor of Indian soldiers following a retaliatory strike on Pakistan's terror bases post the Pahalgam attack.

Expressing deep admiration, Sharma said, "Our soldiers dispelled fears post the Pahalgam attack by precisely targeting terror hubs." He lauded PM Narendra Modi's leadership in directing the military actions and honored martyred soldiers.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the central government's crucial role, praising PM Modi and his Cabinet. Commending India's precise military strategy, he urged public participation in the Yatra. The BJP's nationwide campaign seeks to recognize operational triumphs like Operation Sindoor, with the effort continuing until May 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025