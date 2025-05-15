Left Menu

U.S.-Iran Nuclear Deal: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

President Donald Trump announced progress towards a potential nuclear deal with Iran. The negotiations, although close, face unresolved issues including sanctions and uranium enrichment. Oil prices dipped as talks continued. Iran indicates willingness to limit nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, but disagreements persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:45 IST
President Donald Trump mentioned on Thursday that the United States is nearing a critical nuclear agreement with Iran, with Tehran expressing conditional agreement. 'We're engaged in serious diplomatic negotiations with Iran for enduring peace,' Trump stated during his Gulf visit, according to a shared AFP pool report.

As anticipation for a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal builds, oil prices saw a decrease of about $2 on Thursday. Prospective sanction relief is spurring these fluctuations. Recent discussions between Iranian and U.S. delegates in Oman concluded without settlement, but additional negotiations are anticipated. However, Tehran insists on continuing uranium enrichment.

While both nations favor diplomatic resolutions over militaristic approaches, critical issues, such as Iran's uranium enrichment 'red line', remain significant hurdles. Iranian officials have indicated a willingness to reduce enrichment levels but demand equitable sanctions removal, a sticking point in the talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

