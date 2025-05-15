Kharge and Gandhi Slam Bihar Government for 'Dictatorial' Tactics

In a damning critique, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the NDA government in Bihar for allegedly obstructing Rahul Gandhi's visit to Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga. Kharge condemned the state's actions, questioning if discussing issues of employment and education with Dalit students has become taboo.

Kharge accused the JDU-BJP alliance of authoritarianism, alleging it impeded Gandhi from attending the 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' program intended for interaction with marginalized students. Echoing these sentiments, Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Bihar government, terming it a 'Double Engine Dhokebaaz Sarkaar', in a public address in Darbhanga.

Rahul Gandhi claimed Bihar police stopped him, underlining that his intent to connect with the minority community was being stymied by a government he described as 'anti-democratic'. He vowed that once in power, his government would fulfill all rightful demands of the people, challenging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's actions against public discourse.

