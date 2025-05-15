Left Menu

Gujarat Pioneers Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication with First Competency Centre

Gujarat has established its inaugural Centre of Competency in Surat to combat sickle cell anaemia. Supported by significant grants, this initiative aligns with PM Modi's nationwide mission to eradicate the disease by 2047, underscoring Gujarat's model efforts in tribal healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:46 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has approved Gujarat's first 'Centre of Competency' (CoC) in Surat, marking a significant step in the fight against sickle cell anaemia. This facility is expected to become a vital hub for advanced treatments and accurate diagnostics aimed at eradicating the disease, according to an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

The initiative is part of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission - 2047, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2023. Minister of Tribal Development Dr. Kuber Dindor announced a grant of Rs 6 crore from the Ministries of Health & Family Welfare and Tribal Affairs to support this mission. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is recognized as a model state in managing the disease.

In collaboration with organizations like the Blood Donation Centre in Valsad and Sickle Cell Foundation in Bardoli, Gujarat has been proactive in managing sickle cell disease. The CoC in Surat is designed to enhance these efforts, offering free testing, patient care, and educational support. The establishment of this center highlights the commitment of the Indian government to improve tribal healthcare across the nation.

