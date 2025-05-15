Safety Concerns Soar: Japan Grounds Military Training Fleet After Crash
Japan's air force has grounded nearly 200 training aircraft for emergency inspections after a T-4 plane crash. The incident raises safety concerns amid Japan's military expansion. The 36-year-old aircraft crashed into a reservoir. Investigations continue, with plans to equip planes with recorders.
Japan is urgently inspecting its fleet of nearly 200 military training aircraft after a T-4 plane crash. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Komaki Air Base in Aichi, involving two service members, and has raised serious safety concerns.
The aircraft, 36 years old and lacking a voice or flight data recorder, crashed into a reservoir after losing radar contact minutes post-departure. Debris and crew equipment were found near the crash site.
Amid Japan's military expansion, this accident highlights issues of funding allocation and safety protocols, with plans underway to install recording equipment in all training planes.
