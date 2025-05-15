Left Menu

IRIS Business Services Ltd. Reports Robust Financial Growth in FY25

IRIS Business Services Ltd., a leading Global RegTech company, announced a strong financial performance for Q4 and FY25. The company reported a 25% annual growth in total income and a 51% increase in net profit, driven by significant growth in its SupTech and RegTech segments, with Africa as its largest market.

IRIS Business Services Ltd., a prominent player in the Global RegTech industry, has unveiled promising financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of FY25, ending on March 31, 2025. Demonstrating robust growth, the company achieved a 25% year-on-year increase in total income and a remarkable 51% upsurge in net profits, reflecting strong operational performance and market demand.

Co-Founder and Director K. Balachandran highlighted a 14% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth for Q4FY25, with an EBITDA margin maintained at 17%. For the full fiscal year, revenues surged by 23% year-on-year to ₹12,597 lakhs, predominantly driven by a significant 34% growth in the SupTech segment and a 12% rise in RegTech services.

Fellow Director Deepta Rangarajan attributed this growth to the company's expertise in regulatory solutions and emphasized continued investments in sales and marketing, enhancing IRIS Carbon's market position. The African region was notably the largest contributor, accounting for 35% of revenue, followed closely by the Indian market, contributing 30%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

