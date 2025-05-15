Uttarakhand's Spiritual Unity: Pushkar Kumbh Returns to Mana

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasized the critical role of pilgrimage sites in fostering national unity under the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. Speaking on Thursday, CM Dhami described these revered locations as not just centers of religious devotion but also symbols of India's cultural solidarity.

The Chief Minister underscored the significance of the Pushkar Kumbh, currently taking place in Mana village, located in the Chamoli district. Held once every 12 years, this event has drawn increased security and infrastructural efforts from local authorities to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari noted improvements to the pedestrian pathways leading to the Kumbh at Keshav Prayag. Multilingual signboards and organized security, including police and SDRF personnel, have been stationed to assist visitors. Regular monitoring by tehsil administration ensures seamless operations during the event, highlighting the historical and religious importance of sites like Keshav Prayag.

