Uttarakhand's Spiritual Unity: Pushkar Kumbh Returns to Mana

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the unity fostered by pilgrimage sites like Pushkar Kumbh, held after 12 years in Mana village. The event highlights 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as security and facilities improve for devotees at this junction of Indian spirituality and cultural harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:15 IST
Uttarakhand's Spiritual Unity: Pushkar Kumbh Returns to Mana
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasized the critical role of pilgrimage sites in fostering national unity under the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. Speaking on Thursday, CM Dhami described these revered locations as not just centers of religious devotion but also symbols of India's cultural solidarity.

The Chief Minister underscored the significance of the Pushkar Kumbh, currently taking place in Mana village, located in the Chamoli district. Held once every 12 years, this event has drawn increased security and infrastructural efforts from local authorities to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari noted improvements to the pedestrian pathways leading to the Kumbh at Keshav Prayag. Multilingual signboards and organized security, including police and SDRF personnel, have been stationed to assist visitors. Regular monitoring by tehsil administration ensures seamless operations during the event, highlighting the historical and religious importance of sites like Keshav Prayag.

(With inputs from agencies.)

