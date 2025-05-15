Tragic Triple Death Unravels Financial Woes in Ulhasnagar

A tragic incident has unfolded in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, where a jeweller, his wife, and their daughter were found dead in their residence, prompting an investigation into possible financial distress as the motive. Police suspect the jeweller, Pawan Pohuja, strangled his wife and daughter before hanging himself.

Authorities reported that a distress call led them to the grim discovery at Harsh Cottage in Ulhasnagar Camp 1. The bodies of Pohuja, his wife Neha, and their daughter Roshni were found on the premises, with the jeweller hanging from the ceiling. Financial pressure is believed to be a contributing factor.

Neighbors of the family revealed that Pohuja had been distraught over being cheated in business and had previously expressed suicidal thoughts. They also noted the family's grief from losing their 12-year-old son to illness. A recorded message by Pohuja, detailing his grievances, is under scrutiny by officials as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)