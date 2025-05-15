Left Menu

Tragic Triple Death Unravels Financial Woes in Ulhasnagar

A jeweller, his wife, and their daughter were found dead in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, in an apparent murder-suicide linked to financial distress. The jeweller, Pawan Pohuja, allegedly killed his family before taking his own life. Financial woes and previous personal tragedy were factors, with further investigation underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has unfolded in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, where a jeweller, his wife, and their daughter were found dead in their residence, prompting an investigation into possible financial distress as the motive. Police suspect the jeweller, Pawan Pohuja, strangled his wife and daughter before hanging himself.

Authorities reported that a distress call led them to the grim discovery at Harsh Cottage in Ulhasnagar Camp 1. The bodies of Pohuja, his wife Neha, and their daughter Roshni were found on the premises, with the jeweller hanging from the ceiling. Financial pressure is believed to be a contributing factor.

Neighbors of the family revealed that Pohuja had been distraught over being cheated in business and had previously expressed suicidal thoughts. They also noted the family's grief from losing their 12-year-old son to illness. A recorded message by Pohuja, detailing his grievances, is under scrutiny by officials as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

