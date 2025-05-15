Left Menu

Varyaa Creations Faces Market Ban Over IPO Fund Diversion

Sebi has banned SME company Varyaa Creations Ltd and Inventure Merchant Banking from the market over alleged IPO fund diversion. Over 70% of proceeds were transferred to three entities. Sebi froze the promoters' shares, highlighting similar interventions in the SME sector due to fund misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:53 IST
Varyaa Creations Faces Market Ban Over IPO Fund Diversion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken action against Varyaa Creations Ltd, a company listed on the SME platform of BSE, by halting its access to the securities market. This decision follows allegations of fund diversion from its recent initial public offering (IPO).

In a related move, Sebi has also barred Inventure Merchant Banking Services from accepting any new assignments concerning merchant banking activities until further notice, following an inquiry into discrepancies in the IPO process of Varyaa Creations.

The inquiry revealed substantial fund transfers on the IPO listing day, raising concerns. This marks another instance of Sebi's proactive stance in addressing malpractice in the handling of IPO funds within the SME sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

