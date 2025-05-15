Mizoram: A Blossoming Hub for Horticulture and Education
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan highlights Mizoram's potential for horticulture development due to its fertile land and climate, despite its hilly terrain. He inaugurated new college facilities, emphasizing the central government's commitment to farmers. Collaborative efforts could improve agricultural efficiency and market access.
15-05-2025
Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan emphasized Mizoram's potential for horticulture development during a virtual inauguration of college facilities, citing the state's fertile land and climate.
Despite challenges like hilly terrain, Chauhan noted the central government's dedication to improving farmer welfare through various initiatives.
Governor Vijay Kumar Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the importance of agriculture in Mizoram's economy and stressed expanding educational and outreach programs for farmers.
