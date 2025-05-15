Top Legal Minds Appointed to Prosecute Tahawwur Rana in NIA Case

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed a high-profile prosecuting team for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) case against Tahawwur Rana, a significant suspect in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Leading the team is Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, joined by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, and Advocate Narender Mann. The appointments come as per the government's official announcement which invokes powers from the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, along with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

This team will handle the trial proceedings in the NIA Special Courts in Delhi, along with potential hearings in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. Their terms will last for three years or until the trial concludes, as detailed by the Department of Legal Affairs' guidelines.

Earlier, on May 9, Rana—an alleged facilitator in the devastating 26/11 attacks—was brought before the Patiala House Court under NIA custody, earlier than scheduled due to heightened security concerns. The court has mandated his judicial custody until June 6, 2025. Rana, a Canadian businessman originally from Pakistan, was extradited from the US earlier this month, highlighting the international dimension of this high-stakes legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)