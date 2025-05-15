Left Menu

UN Bows Out: Controversy Surrounds US-Backed Gaza Humanitarian Effort

The United Nations has opted out of participating in a U.S.-backed humanitarian operation in Gaza, citing a lack of impartiality, neutrality, and independence. The operation, led by the U.S., will deliver aid with Israel facilitating the process without direct involvement. Criticisms arise as hunger looms in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations announced it will not partake in a U.S.-led humanitarian initiative in Gaza, arguing the operation does not meet its standards of impartiality, neutrality, and independence. The move comes amid international scrutiny over aid distribution in the war-torn region.

Spearheaded by the U.S., the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aims to start operations by the end of May, pending Israeli approval to expand secure aid sites across Gaza. Despite the U.N.'s decision, Israel's Ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, pledged support in facilitating the effort without direct involvement in aid delivery.

Humanitarian deliveries to Gaza have been stalled since March, exacerbating a severe food crisis with half a million residents facing potential starvation. Tensions remain high as Israel accuses Hamas of misappropriating aid, a claim Hamas disputes. Meanwhile, calls continue for collaboration between U.N. bodies and the GHF to ensure effective aid distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

