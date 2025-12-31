Left Menu

The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

In the lead-up to the Gaza ceasefire, Israel repurposed M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers to carry explosives, causing significant damage in Gaza City. These APC-based bombs, highly unusual in warfare, led to extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure. The military necessity and legality of such tactics are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:15 IST
In a dramatic shift of tactics, Israel deployed M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers laden with explosives ahead of the Gaza ceasefire on October 10. As Israeli forces advanced, these powerful bombs were responsible for leveling vast building areas in Gaza City, according to drone footage and satellite images analyzed by Reuters.

Residents and local authorities recounted the destruction of homes like that of Hesham Mohammad Badawi, who was left homeless after his five-storey building was annihilated by an APC explosion. Israel issued warnings in some instances, allowing inhabitants to evacuate, yet many were caught off guard.

This unconventional use of APCs raises critical questions about the adherence to international humanitarian laws, as experts assess the proportionality and necessity of such military tactics in densely populated areas. Observers and experts await further responses from Israeli authorities and international bodies.

