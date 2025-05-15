Bar Council of India Restricts Foreign Lawyers' Practices

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has formally declared that foreign lawyers and law firms are not permitted to appear in Indian courts or handle litigation within the country. The statement, released on Thursday, outlines restrictions under the 2022 amended rules, barring foreign entities from practicing Indian law or offering legal advice on domestic matters.

According to the press release, foreign lawyers are restricted solely to offering legal advice on the regulations of their own countries, and only in non-litigation scenarios. The BCI emphasized that legal operations by foreign entities in India will adhere to the principle of reciprocity, permitting such practices only if similar rights are granted to Indian lawyers abroad.

This policy move is strategically designed to benefit Indian lawyers and the nation's youth. The reforms aim to keep international arbitration cases, which have historically been conducted overseas, within Indian borders. This plan will propel growth for the local legal sector and the economy. Stringent measures will be taken against any foreign lawyers found violating these stipulations, including expulsion and cancellation of registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)