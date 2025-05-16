Union Minister Launches New Educational Facilities in Mizoram Virtually

In a significant step for educational development, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chauhan inaugurated two major facilities in Mizoram through a virtual ceremony on Monday. The newly built Academic cum Administrative building of the College of Horticulture in Thenzawl and the PG girls' hostel at the College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry in Selesih were officially opened.

Mizoram Governor Gen. Dr. VK Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the event, with Chauhan expressing regret for his absence due to adverse weather in Guwahati. Nevertheless, he stressed Mizoram's promising horticultural potential given its fertile terrain, despite limitations posed by its topography.

Chauhan reaffirmed the Central Government's commitment to Mizoram's agricultural development, urging for enhanced marketing and branding of its produce globally. The initiative aligns with broader national goals underscoring the necessity of a robust agricultural framework for the state's economic growth, supported by new infrastructure investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)