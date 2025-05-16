Left Menu

Union Minister Launches New Educational Facilities in Mizoram Virtually

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan virtually inaugurated key educational infrastructure in Mizoram, emphasizing the commitment to agricultural advancement. Joined by local leaders, the event highlighted the potential and challenges of Mizoram's agricultural sector amidst unpredictable weather challenges that prevented Chauhan's physical presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:42 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurates two new buildings of Horticulture College in Mizoram (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a significant step for educational development, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chauhan inaugurated two major facilities in Mizoram through a virtual ceremony on Monday. The newly built Academic cum Administrative building of the College of Horticulture in Thenzawl and the PG girls' hostel at the College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry in Selesih were officially opened.

Mizoram Governor Gen. Dr. VK Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the event, with Chauhan expressing regret for his absence due to adverse weather in Guwahati. Nevertheless, he stressed Mizoram's promising horticultural potential given its fertile terrain, despite limitations posed by its topography.

Chauhan reaffirmed the Central Government's commitment to Mizoram's agricultural development, urging for enhanced marketing and branding of its produce globally. The initiative aligns with broader national goals underscoring the necessity of a robust agricultural framework for the state's economic growth, supported by new infrastructure investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

