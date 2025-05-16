Left Menu

Congress Leadership Calls for Unity in INDIA Bloc Amidst Doubts and Challenges

Congress leader Salman Khurshid emphasized the importance of the INDIA bloc, urging unity among stakeholders. He acknowledged Congress's role in forming alliances, while senior leader P. Chidambaram highlighted the BJP's formidable organization and warned about potential challenges in future elections.

16-05-2025
Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Salman Khurshid has underscored the crucial formation of the INDIA bloc as a strategic move to unify the opposition against prevailing political forces. Khurshid articulated Congress's willingness to relinquish some ground to build a strong alliance, stressing the necessity for cooperation among all parties involved.

This statement came on the heels of Congress veteran P. Chidambaram's remarks raising concerns about the alliance's cohesion. Speaking at a book launch in New Delhi, Chidambaram expressed doubts over the bloc's stability, stating that it appeared 'frayed at the seams' while acknowledging the potential for it to be salvaged over time.

Moreover, Chidambaram elaborated on the unprecedented organizational prowess of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), labeling it as an exceptional political force. He asserted that challenging the BJP requires multi-front strategies, emphasizing the critical nature of upcoming elections in determining the country's democratic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

