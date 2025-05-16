Chennai Couple Turns Terrace into Avian Oasis, Attracting Global Visitors

A Chennai couple, Sudarson and Vithiya, have dedicated over 15 years to transforming their residence's terrace into a sanctuary for birds. This avian paradise hosts thousands of parrots, pigeons, doves, and house sparrows, drawing visitors globally, including celebrities and tourists, eager to witness the spectacle firsthand.

Speaking to ANI, Sudarson explained the journey began after his father's death when he noticed hungry parrots searching for food. With increasing urban deforestation and over 10,000 trees cut, birds lacked shelter and sustenance. He began providing food, attracting more birds over time, particularly during peak months from December to March when 15,000 parrots can be seen.

Despite numbers dwindling to about 1,000-2,000 in the summer, the couple's commitment remains unwavering. Visitors from countries like Sweden, Switzerland, and England plan their trips months in advance to experience this bird haven. The couple's initiative continues to serve as a vital refuge for birds amidst Chennai's urbanization while offering an inspiring retreat for nature admirers.

