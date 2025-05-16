Left Menu

Chennai Couple Turns Terrace into Avian Oasis, Attracting Global Visitors

Sudarson and Vithiya have transformed their terrace in Chennai into a haven for birds, feeding thousands daily. This unique sanctuary attracts visitors worldwide, despite environmental challenges from urban tree loss. Their 15-year commitment ensures birds find both food and safety, inspiring international admiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:44 IST
Couple feeds birds daily (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Chennai couple, Sudarson and Vithiya, have dedicated over 15 years to transforming their residence's terrace into a sanctuary for birds. This avian paradise hosts thousands of parrots, pigeons, doves, and house sparrows, drawing visitors globally, including celebrities and tourists, eager to witness the spectacle firsthand.

Speaking to ANI, Sudarson explained the journey began after his father's death when he noticed hungry parrots searching for food. With increasing urban deforestation and over 10,000 trees cut, birds lacked shelter and sustenance. He began providing food, attracting more birds over time, particularly during peak months from December to March when 15,000 parrots can be seen.

Despite numbers dwindling to about 1,000-2,000 in the summer, the couple's commitment remains unwavering. Visitors from countries like Sweden, Switzerland, and England plan their trips months in advance to experience this bird haven. The couple's initiative continues to serve as a vital refuge for birds amidst Chennai's urbanization while offering an inspiring retreat for nature admirers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

