Sikkim Celebrates 50th Statehood Anniversary with SKM's Tiranga Rally
The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha organized a 'Tiranga Rally' to commemorate Sikkim's 50th anniversary of statehood, honoring the Indian Armed Forces and Operation Sindoor. Leaders including SKM President Kunga Nima Lepcha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their wishes, highlighting Sikkim's progress and commitment to future goals.
In a vibrant display of patriotism, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) orchestrated a 'Tiranga Rally' on Thursday to mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood. Initiating the event, SKM working president Kunga Nima Lepcha lauded the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor's triumph.
The rally, flagged off at MG Marg in Gangtok and concluding at Paljor Stadium, reflected the Chief Minister's directive to celebrate the Indian Army's success over terrorists. Lepcha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting Operation Sindoor's role in quelling terrorist activities.
On this momentous Statehood Day, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his felicitations via social media, praising Sikkim's cultural richness and developmental strides. Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, echoed sentiments of pride and commitment to the state's future, aligning with the vision of a prosperous India.
