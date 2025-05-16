Left Menu

Himalayan Nations Unite: Tackling Climate Change and Protecting Big Cats

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav emphasized regional cooperation among Himalayan nations to combat climate change and protect iconic big cats at the Sagarmatha Sambad in Kathmandu. Highlighting India's initiatives, Yadav urged developed countries to meet climate commitments and stressed the urgent need for shared scientific expertise and conservation efforts.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav called for urgent regional cooperation among Himalayan nations to combat the escalating climate crisis at the inaugural 'Sagarmatha Sambad' in Kathmandu. He emphasized the need for shared scientific knowledge to protect these vital ecosystems, as accelerated glacier melt and biodiversity stress threaten regional communities.

Addressing the forum on 'Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity,' Yadav criticized developed nations for neglecting their climate finance commitments, exacerbating regional vulnerabilities. He warned of the alarming effects of climate change on the Himalayas, underscoring the threat to the livelihood and culture of mountain communities.

Yadav urged collaboration under the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) for the transboundary protection of iconic species like snow leopards and tigers. Highlighting India's conservation efforts, he encouraged member countries to share expertise and resources to safeguard endangered big cats, promoting regional unity in tackling environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

