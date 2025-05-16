Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Advocates for Global Oversight on Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal During Bhuj Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Bhuj Air Force Station, interacted with troops, and questioned the safety of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal. Singh emphasized India's resilience against terrorism and paid tribute to earthquake victims and fallen soldiers. He reaffirmed India's stance against terrorism and underscored peace talks conditionality with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:51 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Gujarat's Bhuj. Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed in Bhuj, Gujarat, where he engaged with Air Warriors at the Bhuj Air Force Station. Accompanying him was Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. This visit follows closely after Singh's trip to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, where he interacted with Indian Army soldiers.

In Bhuj, Singh is also scheduled to visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum, commemorating those who perished in the January 26, 2001, earthquake. Singh's recent visit to Srinagar included congratulating troops on their success in Operation Sindoor. He articulated India's unwavering stance against terrorism, citing its steadfastness despite Pakistan's recurrent nuclear threats.

Singh's interaction with troops post-Operation Sindoor at Badami Bagh Cantt underscored a message to terrorist organizations based in Pakistan that they are no longer safe. He questioned the security of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, suggesting a need for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) oversight. He expressed gratitude for India's forces and reiterated that discussions with Pakistan are conditional on addressing terrorism. Singh paid respects to the victims of attacks in Pahalgam and praised the valor of injured soldiers.

