Left Menu

India Calls for Boycott: Turkey and Azerbaijan Face Backlash

In response to Turkey and Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan, India is witnessing a strong call for a boycott. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal voiced firm opposition, urging an end to business relations. Educational institutions also took action by severing ties with Turkish counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:31 IST
India Calls for Boycott: Turkey and Azerbaijan Face Backlash
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions, India is witnessing a burgeoning call to sever ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan following their support for Pakistan during the recent conflict with India. On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted that India stands united against terrorism and will boycott any nation involved in hostile actions against it.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal highlighted that Indian traders are contemplating ending business relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan as an act of solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This decision follows Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Educational institutions are also taking a stand, like Maulana Azad National Urdu University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, both of which have terminated partnerships with Turkish universities citing national security concerns. This move reflects a growing national sentiment against countries perceived as supporting anti-India activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025