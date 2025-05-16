India Calls for Boycott: Turkey and Azerbaijan Face Backlash

Amid rising tensions, India is witnessing a burgeoning call to sever ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan following their support for Pakistan during the recent conflict with India. On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted that India stands united against terrorism and will boycott any nation involved in hostile actions against it.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal highlighted that Indian traders are contemplating ending business relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan as an act of solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This decision follows Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Educational institutions are also taking a stand, like Maulana Azad National Urdu University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, both of which have terminated partnerships with Turkish universities citing national security concerns. This move reflects a growing national sentiment against countries perceived as supporting anti-India activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)