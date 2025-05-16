EU Set to Introduce New Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Union is gearing up to launch a fresh wave of sanctions aimed at heightening the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In a statement made prior to a meeting with European leaders in Tirana, Albania, von der Leyen asserted, "We will increase the pressure."

The upcoming sanctions package includes measures against Nordstream 1 and 2 pipelines, expands the list of shadow fleet vessels, lowers the oil price cap, and targets further the Russian financial sector.

