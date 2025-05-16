Left Menu

Tiranga Yatra: Saluting the Troops and Demanding Justice

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announces a Tiranga Yatra in Hyderabad on May 17 to honor the Indian Army after successful Operation Sindoor. The BJP condemns Pakistan for harboring terrorists and insists on vacating PoK. The Yatra, aimed at thanking armed forces, spans from May 13 to 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:07 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy announced a Tiranga Yatra in Hyderabad on May 17 to honor the army for its success in Operation Sindoor. This event aims to celebrate the Indian Army's achievements and includes participation from various dignitaries and officials.

Kishan Reddy criticized Pakistan for its handling of terrorism and stated India's firm stance: the completion of Operation Sindoor marks only a preliminary phase. He emphasized that India demands the eradication of terrorist sanctuaries in Pakistan and the evacuation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir before any diplomatic dialogue can occur.

The Tiranga Yatra, which started on May 13, is set to continue until May 23 across different states. It serves as a tribute to the Armed Forces and acknowledges the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the success of Operation Sindoor, which retaliated against a terror attack by dismantling key militant bases.

