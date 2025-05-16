Left Menu

UAE Takes Major Steps Toward AI and Energy Investment with U.S.

The United Arab Emirates and the United States have struck significant investment deals, including the purchase of advanced AI semiconductors. As part of the agreements, the UAE will invest heavily in the U.S. energy sector, aiming to become a global AI hub and strong U.S. ally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States have inked pivotal deals aimed at propelling the UAE into a leading position in the artificial intelligence sector. The Gulf nation is set to purchase some of the world's most advanced AI semiconductors from U.S. companies, according to President Donald Trump.

The agreements underscore Abu Dhabi's commitment to strengthening ties with the U.S., with the UAE pledging to boost its energy investments in America to an impressive $440 billion over the next decade. Emirati national carrier Etihad Airways also contributed to the deal, committing $14.5 billion to acquire 28 Boeing aircraft.

Further solidifying the economic partnership, Abu Dhabi plans to increase its American energy sector investments from $70 billion to $440 billion by 2035. This move represents a significant boost to bilateral relations, with U.S. oil and gas firms set to reciprocate by investing in UAE projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

