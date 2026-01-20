JSW Energy Expands Thermal Power Capacity in West Bengal

JSW Energy has officially announced a significant expansion of its thermal power generation with a new agreement involving its subsidiary, JSW Thermal Energy Two Ltd. The agreement, made with the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company, outlines the supply of power from a 1,600 MW greenfield thermal project in Salboni, West Bengal.

This project will primarily utilize domestic linkage coal, demonstrating JSW Energy's continued reliance on local resources. The Power Purchase Agreement is for a super/ultra supercritical thermal power plant, indicating advanced technology usage for efficiency. The plant is slated for completion within six years and is part of a competitive bidding process by WBSEDCL.

According to Sharad Mahendra, JSW Energy's Joint Managing Director and CEO, the addition of the new capacity is a strategic move that aligns with India's broader energy goals. It also marks an overall increase of the company's thermal capacity to 10,658 MW, bolstered by domestic coal and contributing to India's energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)