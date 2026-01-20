Ukraine's Energy Crisis Amid Russian Strikes

A Russian air attack on Ukraine severely disrupted heating in Kyiv, impacting power substations crucial for distributing electricity from atomic plants. The strike on Tuesday has prompted warnings from Ukrainian officials that Moscow is leveraging the threat of nuclear disaster for coercion.

Moscow has intensified its winter campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, even as Kyiv faces pressure from the U.S. for peace talks after nearly four years of conflict. This month's second major attack on the Ukrainian capital left thousands of residents without heating, amid extremely low temperatures.

Authorities, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, flagged significant risks as several substations critical for nuclear safety were damaged. The repeated strikes have led to severe power outages, with repair crews laboring to restore supplies. Despite the dire conditions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for increased U.S. support and tougher sanctions on Russia.

