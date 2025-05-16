Left Menu

Brazil Battles Avian Influenza Outbreak: Global Trade at Risk

Brazil, a leading poultry exporter, confirmed its first avian flu outbreak in a commercial farm. The government assures the situation is under control, with no risk from poultry consumption. The incident could trigger trade restrictions as Brazil shipped over $10 billion of chicken in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil, the world's largest poultry exporter, has reported its first avian influenza outbreak on a commercial farm, the country's Agriculture Ministry announced on Friday. The outbreak, occurring in Rio Grande do Sul's city of Montenegro, raises concerns about potential trade restrictions from international partners.

In 2024, Brazil exported $10 billion in chicken meat, comprising 35% of global trade. Major companies like BRF and JBS SA distribute to 150 countries. The national pork and poultry group ABPA emphasized that swift measures have been implemented, with government agencies managing the situation closely.

The ministry is actively working to contain and eradicate the outbreak, notifying the World Organization for Animal Health and trading partners. While avian flu cases have appeared in wild birds across seven states, the disease does not spread through poultry consumption, ensuring product safety. Brazil's veterinary services have been trained for such instances since the early 2000s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

