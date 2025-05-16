Brazil Battles Avian Influenza Outbreak: Global Trade at Risk

Brazil, the world's largest poultry exporter, has reported its first avian influenza outbreak on a commercial farm, the country's Agriculture Ministry announced on Friday. The outbreak, occurring in Rio Grande do Sul's city of Montenegro, raises concerns about potential trade restrictions from international partners.

In 2024, Brazil exported $10 billion in chicken meat, comprising 35% of global trade. Major companies like BRF and JBS SA distribute to 150 countries. The national pork and poultry group ABPA emphasized that swift measures have been implemented, with government agencies managing the situation closely.

The ministry is actively working to contain and eradicate the outbreak, notifying the World Organization for Animal Health and trading partners. While avian flu cases have appeared in wild birds across seven states, the disease does not spread through poultry consumption, ensuring product safety. Brazil's veterinary services have been trained for such instances since the early 2000s.

(With inputs from agencies.)