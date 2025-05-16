Assam Launches New Dairy Plant, Subsidies, and Education Benefits

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced several initiatives on Friday, including the establishment of an Amul dairy plant, food grain subsidies, and increased remuneration for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) teachers.

According to Sarma, the Assam Cabinet approved a dairy processing facility with a capacity of 1 lakh liters per day, aimed at benefiting about 20,000 dairy farmers. This move is part of an earlier agreement signed during Advantage Assam 2.0 and includes the allocation of at least 20 bighas of land for a state-of-the-art dairy farm at the Institute of Farm Management Campus, Rani, with costs projected between Rs. 75 and 150 crore.

Additional measures include subsidized supplies of masur dal, sugar, and salt for NFSA beneficiaries in selected districts starting October 2025, expanding statewide by November 2025. These commodities will be available in individual packets to enable customer choice. Furthermore, the Cabinet approved two proposals to stimulate private investment and job creation, projected to generate about a thousand job opportunities. Also, for ICT instructors, monthly honorariums will increase to Rs. 20,000 from this October, with service guarantees extended up to age 60, enhancing benefits under the Mukhya Mantri Lok Seva Aarogya Yojana, Apun Ghar, and Apun Bahan schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)