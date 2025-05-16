Left Menu

Investors Urged to File Claims as Karvy Stock Broking Deadline Nears

The markets regulator Sebi has reminded investors of the defaulted broker Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) to file claims before the June 2 deadline. KSBL was declared a defaulter in 2020 for misappropriating clients' funds, drawing massive penalties and legal actions. Investors can seek assistance via NSE's hotline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:52 IST
Markets regulator Sebi has issued a stark reminder, urging investors of the defunct broker Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) to file their claims ahead of the looming deadline on June 2.

This deadline marks a significant date in the aftermath of KSBL's declaration as a defaulter by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on November 23, 2020. Investors had been given a window till June 2, 2025, to file verifiable claims against the defaulting broker.

In a statement emphasizing urgency, Sebi advised investors to heed the approaching deadline and submit claims if not already done. Assistance can be procured by contacting NSE via their toll-free number or email. In April, Sebi sanctioned KSBL and its CMD with a market ban and a notable financial penalty, following a large-scale misappropriation of client funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

