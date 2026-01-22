Arctic Security Plan Seeks NATO Consensus Amid Greenland Tensions

Finnish President Alexander Stubb announced plans for a comprehensive Arctic security strategy to be finalized by the upcoming NATO summit in July. This follows a U.S.-led framework agreement aimed at alleviating tensions over Greenland's future, which had recently become a contentious issue within NATO.

President Donald Trump reported having secured continuous U.S. access to Greenland through a NATO accord. However, the situation threatened to strain transatlantic relations, as Trump previously considered imposing tariffs on several European nations due to their resistance to U.S. ambitions in Greenland.

Stubb seeks enhanced cooperation among NATO's Scandinavian and North American members to fortify Arctic defenses against Russian and Chinese advances. Despite Trump's controversial tactics, Stubb remains optimistic about collaborative growth within NATO, stressing the need for collective defense efforts and increased investment by European allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)