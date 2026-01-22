Left Menu

Tragedy on Gauteng Roads: School Bus Crash Claims 14 Lives

A devastating school bus crash in South Africa's Gauteng province resulted in the deaths of 14 individuals, including 12 children at the scene. The driver, Ayanda Dludla, faces upgraded charges of murder and driving without a license, as authorities continue their investigation.

A tragic school bus crash in Gauteng province, South Africa, has claimed the lives of 14 individuals, including two teenage girls who succumbed to their injuries on Thursday. The incident has cast a shadow over the community, as authorities conduct thorough investigations into the accident.

The private minibus, carrying 16 students to various schools in Johannesburg, collided with a truck early Monday morning. Authorities report that 12 children were pronounced dead at the scene, while seven other individuals sustained injuries and were hospitalized. Of those injured, three have been discharged, while two children remain in critical condition.

Ayanda Dludla, the 22-year-old minibus driver, is facing serious charges. Initially charged with culpable homicide, the charges were elevated on Thursday to 14 counts of murder, alongside attempted murder and driving without a professional license. Dludla appeared in court and chose not to apply for bail as the investigation continues, with the case adjourned until March 5.

