Tragic Army Vehicle Accident in Doda Claims Ten Lives

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed profound sorrow following the tragic accident involving an Army vehicle in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, where ten soldiers lost their lives and several others were injured. Sharing his grief on X, Gandhi paid tribute to the deceased soldiers and wished for the swift recovery of those injured.

Gandhi's sentiments were echoed by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who extended his condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister's Office, through a post on X, highlighted the tragic nature of the accident and commended the rapid rescue efforts undertaken at Khannitop on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road.

The accident occurred when an Army vehicle, en route to an operation, veered off the road due to difficult weather conditions and challenging terrain. The White Knight Corps affirmed that rescue operations were promptly initiated by the Army and local administration. The injured were subsequently airlifted to Udhampur for specialized medical care.

