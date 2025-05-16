Brazil's Poultry Industry Faces Bird Flu Outbreak Impact

Brazil, the largest global poultry exporter, encountered its first bird flu outbreak at a commercial farm, prompting a halt on exports to China and anticipating further trade restrictions. The nation exported $10 billion in chicken meat in 2024, representing about 35% of worldwide exports.

Notably, BRF and JBS are major companies involved, exporting to over 150 nations, including key markets like China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. Brazil's Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro confirmed China's 60-day poultry import ban. However, Brazilian chicken en route elsewhere remains unaffected.

Measures are in place to contain and control the outbreak in Montenegro, Rio Grande do Sul and authorities are conducting further investigations in adjacent areas. Despite the setback, industry experts maintain confidence in Brazil's health protocols. The domestic consumption of poultry products remains safe, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

