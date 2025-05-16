Danish Pharma Faces Uncertainty Amid U.S. Drug Price Cuts

The Danish life science sector is being impacted by a recent executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump. The directive aims to enforce lower drug prices, setting strict price targets for pharmaceutical companies to meet within 30 days.

The order, which could lead to further U.S. actions if companies fail to make significant price reductions, is causing concern among Danish businesses. Denmark's Business Minister, Morten Bodskov, has voiced apprehensions about the implications for trade.

Minister Bodskov labeled the order as a 'step in the wrong direction,' warning that it adds uncertainty and creates additional barriers for Danish companies engaged in trade with the U.S. These developments could complicate international relations and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)