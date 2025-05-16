Bird Flu Outbreak in Brazil Sparks Global Trade Impact
Brazil, as the largest chicken exporter, faces an avian flu outbreak in Rio Grande do Sul, prompting a trade ban from China and restrictions from other nations. Efforts to control the situation are ongoing. The outbreak threatens Brazil's significant chicken export market, affecting trade agreements and potentially reducing export volumes.
Brazil, recognized as the world's largest chicken exporter, has confirmed a significant outbreak of bird flu on a commercial farm in Rio Grande do Sul. This event has prompted an immediate trade ban from China and triggered restrictions from major consumers globally, raising concerns over Brazil's influential poultry export market.
In response to the outbreak, China's government announced a 60-day ban on poultry imports from Brazil. Other key markets such as Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have limited bans to the state or municipality of the outbreak. Brazil's Agriculture Minister, Carlos Favaro, is working diligently to contain the outbreak and negotiate faster easing of trade restrictions.
Veterinary officials have commenced the isolation and culling of birds in the outbreak zone. Brazil's efforts are geared towards restoring normal trade flows before the stipulated ban period ends, with aims for quicker resolutions, especially concerning exports to China. Assurances regarding the safety of inspected products have also been issued by the agriculture ministry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
