India's Revolutionary Air Defence System, Akashteer, Redefines Warfare

Akashteer, India's indigenous Air Defence Control System, has demonstrated its prowess by intercepting Pakistani attacks efficiently. It operates through seamless integration of radars and communication technologies, transforming India's defence strategy from passive to proactive. Akashteer exemplifies India's commitment to self-reliance in defence amid global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:46 IST
Akashteer: Unseen force behind India's new war capability. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cutting-edge indigenous air defense system, known as Akashteer, has proven to be a game-changer in modern warfare. This advanced system successfully intercepted and neutralized incoming projectiles during hostilities with Pakistan, showcasing the prowess of India's home-grown military technology.

Unlike Pakistan's reliance on imported air defense systems like the HQ-9 and HQ-16, which failed to detect Indian strikes, Akashteer highlighted India's superiority in real-time automated air defense. It is an embodiment of the Indian government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasizing self-reliance and technological advancement.

Akashteer leverages an integrated network of sensors, including Tactical Control Radar REPORTER and 3D Tactical Control Radars, enabling rapid decision-making and precise targeting. The system not only enhances India's defensive capabilities but also displays its potential for proactive engagements in contested airspaces.

