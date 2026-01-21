Left Menu

High-Ranking Malaysian Military Officers Face Corruption Charges

Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission will charge two former top military officers for money laundering and corruption. Allegations involve army procurement projects. The Prime Minister has ordered a temporary freeze on armed forces and police procurement decisions pending rule compliance.

Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission has announced that two top military officers are facing charges in relation to a money laundering and corruption investigation.

Former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddiean Jantan is facing money laundering charges, while ex-armed forces chief Mohd Nizam Jaafar has been charged with abuse of power and criminal breach of trust. Hafizuddiean's wife is also implicated.

The charges relate to allegations linked to bribery in army procurement projects. As investigations continue, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has halted all related procurements pending an increase in transparency.

