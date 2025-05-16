Dollar Strengthens Amid Rising Import Prices and Trade Tensions

The dollar rose on Friday, buoyed by the latest economic data which revealed a surprising uptick in import prices, while consumer sentiment remained lackluster. The currency heads for its fourth straight weekly advance, amid ongoing global trade uncertainties.

The U.S. Labor Department reported a 0.1% increase in import prices last month, contradicting economist projections of a 0.4% drop. This unexpected rise predominantly attributed to capital goods costs counterbalancing lower energy prices.

Additionally, consumer inflation expectations have surged to 7.3% from 6.5%, against a backdrop of eased trade tensions following a temporary tariff pause between the U.S. and China. Market sentiments remain cautious as experts adjust their rate cut predictions for the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)