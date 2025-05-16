Left Menu

Bank Heist Uncovered: Inside Job Suspected as Gold Ornaments Vanish

A bank employee sparks an investigation after locker contents, including 200 grams of gold, go missing. Police probe points to internal theft, resulting in arrests and gold recovery. Key figures include the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who led the successful investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:56 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation was launched after a bank manager from Byadarahalli filed a complaint on January 18 at the Basaveshwaranagar Police Station, alleging theft from a bank locker. The disappearance of gold ornaments, bank documents, and degree certificates prompted immediate police action.

Initially verified in May 2024, the locker revealed missing gold weighing approximately 200 to 250 grams upon recheck on December 30. Suspicions centered on the bank's employee access, leading to the detention of a suspect in Kamalanagar on March 20, who later admitted to the crime.

The accused, along with a female colleague from the bank, used official keys to execute the theft, selling the gold at an Agrahara Dasarahalli jewelry shop. With police detaining the suspect and recovering 170 grams of the stolen gold by May 13, valued at Rs 16 lakh, the meticulous investigation spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner of Police Girish S. IPS and his team brought resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

