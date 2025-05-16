Left Menu

EU’s Struggle for Unity Amid New Sanction Plans Against Russia

The European Union plans a new sanction package against Russia, highlighting challenges in achieving unanimity among its 27 members. As EU leaders convened in Albania, efforts to pressure Putin intensified amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Ukrainian and Russian peace talks in Istanbul failed to achieve significant progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:03 IST
The European Union is crafting a new sanctions package to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced during a summit in Albania. The European Political Community Summit gathered leaders from across Europe, including non-EU nations, as separate peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul.

Despite adopting 17 previous sanctions packages, the EU faces increasing difficulties in securing the necessary unanimity among its 27 member states for new measures. "Putin does not want peace; thus, we must intensify the pressure," von der Leyen stated, outlining potential new sanctions targeting Nord Stream projects and the Russian financial sector.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire during his remarks in Tirana. In contrast, Russian attempts at peace discussions showed little progress, with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte criticizing Putin's delegation tactics, and European leaders jointly condemning Russia's stance as "unacceptable".

