Celebi Faces Security Clearance Revocation Amid National Security Concerns

Celebi Airport Services India challenges the Indian government's decision to revoke its security clearance, citing potential job losses and investor issues. The move, allegedly linked to Turkey's support of Pakistan, prompts reassurances from the government to manage the transition without disrupting the aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:37 IST
Representational Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, the Indian arm of Turkey-based Celebi Aviation, has taken legal action against the Indian government in the Delhi High Court. The company is contesting the government's decision to revoke its security clearance due to national security concerns.

The clearance revocation is reportedly connected to growing fears surrounding Turkey's support for Pakistan amidst the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. Celebi, however, asserts that its operations within India remain autonomous and are managed independently without political ties.

In response to the clearance revocation, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has stated that plans are underway to safeguard jobs and sustain contributions to India's aviation industry. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation reaffirms that this decision prioritizes national security, while working to ensure seamless passenger and cargo operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

