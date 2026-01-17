Left Menu

Punjab's Political Crossroads: Saini's Critique.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized AAP and Congress for Punjab's decline from prosperity to crisis. He blames their governance for exploiting farmers and failing in public welfare. Saini praises Prime Minister Modi's leadership and urges practical steps for Punjab's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:30 IST
Punjab's Political Crossroads: Saini's Critique.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack on AAP and the Congress over the state of Punjab, accusing them of turning the state into 'Kangla Punjab' (penniless Punjab). He claimed their governance prioritizes power over public welfare, leaving the state's development in jeopardy.

Saini said Punjab's woes stem from Congress policies pushing the state to the fringes while AAP, under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, has exacerbated issues through alleged corruption and exploitation, particularly of the farming community. The Haryana CM further stated that despite AAP's governance in Punjab, efforts for farmer's welfare have been insufficient.

In contrast, Saini praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, attributing tangible progress for farmers to his government's initiatives. He advised the Punjab government to pursue substantial work rather than making empty promises, suggesting that the people of Punjab recognize they've been misled by past assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026