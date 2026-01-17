Punjab's Political Crossroads: Saini's Critique.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack on AAP and the Congress over the state of Punjab, accusing them of turning the state into 'Kangla Punjab' (penniless Punjab). He claimed their governance prioritizes power over public welfare, leaving the state's development in jeopardy.

Saini said Punjab's woes stem from Congress policies pushing the state to the fringes while AAP, under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, has exacerbated issues through alleged corruption and exploitation, particularly of the farming community. The Haryana CM further stated that despite AAP's governance in Punjab, efforts for farmer's welfare have been insufficient.

In contrast, Saini praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, attributing tangible progress for farmers to his government's initiatives. He advised the Punjab government to pursue substantial work rather than making empty promises, suggesting that the people of Punjab recognize they've been misled by past assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)