Karnataka Gets Green Light for Electric Buses Under PM E-Drive

The push for a cleaner transport future gained momentum as the Ministry of Heavy Industries received a proposal from Karnataka, requesting electric buses under the PM E-Drive initiative.

Responding to the state's appeal, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy guaranteed Karnataka all necessary support for this ambitious project, now in the works.

The initiative, aiming to introduce 14,000 electric buses across nine major cities, involves strategic discussions on infrastructure, including charging stations and maintenance systems, to ensure rapid deployment.

