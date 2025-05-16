British Market Rallies Amid De-escalating Global Trade Tensions

British equities saw a notable rise on Friday, thanks to the calming tensions in the global tariff war, which boosted investors' appetite for risk. Market watchers are hopeful for forthcoming trade agreements following these developments.

The FTSE 100 index, comprised of blue-chip companies, rose by 0.6%, marking its highest closure in nearly two months. It also reported a weekly increment of approximately 1%. The midcap index mirrored this growth, closing at its highest since February 10, with a 1.7% gain over the week, marking a seventh consecutive week of growth.

This optimistic trend was bolstered by the U.S.-China trade war truce, which reduced global recession risks and was accompanied by positive economic data and corporate earnings. Meanwhile, the UK healthcare subindex rose by 1.7%, led by AstraZeneca's impressive 1.9% gain. Investors will now focus on upcoming events, such as the UK-EU summit and the release of new consumer inflation data.

