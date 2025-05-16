Left Menu

G7 Leaders Urged to Dismantle Trade Barriers and Invest in Critical Minerals

Business leaders from the G7 advanced economies called for the removal of trade restrictions and increased investment in critical minerals to strengthen supply chains. The recom-mendations came ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit, emphasizing resilience and competi-tiveness amidst disruptive trade policies initiated by U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:08 IST
G7 Leaders Urged to Dismantle Trade Barriers and Invest in Critical Minerals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to bolster economic resilience, business leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) have urged member nations to remove trade restrictions and invest in critical miner-als. This call to action was made clear in a communique released on Friday.

Gathering in Ottawa, G7 countries' businesses and trade organizations compiled recom-mendations for Canada, host of the upcoming Leaders' Summit next month in Kananaskis, Alberta. The recommendations precede crucial meetings of finance ministers and central bank chiefs scheduled for next week.

The communique warns of significant disruptions caused by U.S. import tariffs under President Trump. Despite efforts to negotiate with the U.S., economists predict persistent tariffs, resulting in adverse economic impacts. Candace Laing, CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the need for G7 to strengthen its supply chains and enhance competitiveness in critical technologies, with particular focus on minerals domi-nated by China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025