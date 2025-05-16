Himachal Pradesh CM Addresses Salary Concerns Amid Student Exam Success

A delegation from the Himachal Pradesh Gram Rojgar Sevak Sangh met with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, expressing concerns over irregular salary payments attributed to halved central government funding. They urged the state government to address this with the Centre. In response, CM Sukhu assured a sympathetic review of their demands and discussed the potential creation of a revolving fund to alleviate their issues. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to resolving employees' challenges.

On a different note, CM Sukhu congratulated students who excelled in the Class 10 HPBOSE exams. The 2023 results, announced on May 15, reflected a striking 79.8% pass rate. Sukhu praised the students' perseverance, attributing their success to persistent effort and the unwavering support from parents and teachers. He encouraged those who fell short to pursue their goals with renewed dedication.

The top achievers included Saina Thakur from Neugal Model School, with an impressive 99.43%, Ridhima Sharma securing second place with 99.2%, and Mudita Sharma and Priyanka Sharma tying for third place with 99.14% each. The results were publicly announced at a Dharamshala press conference by Hemraj Bairwa, the Board Chairman, and Vishal Sharma, Board Secretary.

