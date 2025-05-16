Tripura Forest Department Unveils Initiatives to Empower Communities and Preserve Environment

In a significant move towards community empowerment and environmental conservation, the Tripura Forest Department organized a pivotal event at the Ambassa Town Hall under the IGDC Project. On Friday, the initiative was launched by Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, who inaugurated the program by lighting a ceremonial lamp.

The event saw attendance from notable figures like Sushmita Das, Chairperson of Dhalai Zilla Parishad, Parimal Debbarma, BDO Chairman, senior Forest Department official S. Prabhu, and DFO Amit Debbarma. This unprecedented initiative in the Dhalai district was met with enthusiasm from the local populace.

In tandem with the event, Minister Debbarma also inaugurated a Multi-Utility Building in Raipasha, Ambassa, at an approximate cost of Rs. 4.5 lakhs. Spearheaded by the Forest Department, this facility aims to enable collaboration and initiatives focused on environmental conservation. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Dhalai Zonal Chairman Premlal Malsom and other dignitaries, underscoring the department's commitment to sustainable development and community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)