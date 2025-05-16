Left Menu

Tripura Forest Department Unveils Initiatives to Empower Communities and Preserve Environment

The Tripura Forest Department hosted events in Ambassa to empower communities with tools for self-reliance and inaugurated a Multi-Utility Building for environmental protection. Led by Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, both events drew significant local interest and underscored efforts toward sustainable governance and community empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:53 IST
Tripura Forest Department Unveils Initiatives to Empower Communities and Preserve Environment
Tripura's Minister for Forest, Animesh Debbarma (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards community empowerment and environmental conservation, the Tripura Forest Department organized a pivotal event at the Ambassa Town Hall under the IGDC Project. On Friday, the initiative was launched by Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, who inaugurated the program by lighting a ceremonial lamp.

The event saw attendance from notable figures like Sushmita Das, Chairperson of Dhalai Zilla Parishad, Parimal Debbarma, BDO Chairman, senior Forest Department official S. Prabhu, and DFO Amit Debbarma. This unprecedented initiative in the Dhalai district was met with enthusiasm from the local populace.

In tandem with the event, Minister Debbarma also inaugurated a Multi-Utility Building in Raipasha, Ambassa, at an approximate cost of Rs. 4.5 lakhs. Spearheaded by the Forest Department, this facility aims to enable collaboration and initiatives focused on environmental conservation. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Dhalai Zonal Chairman Premlal Malsom and other dignitaries, underscoring the department's commitment to sustainable development and community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025